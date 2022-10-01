Iraq awards large Baghdad project to Saudi Al-Arifi Group

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iraq has recently granted a huge project to the Saudi Al-Arifi Group to build a portion of the new administrative capital, Al-Rafeel, near Baghdad.

The administrative capital of Al-Rafeel, which is comparable to Egypt’s vision for Cairo, spans an area of more than 200 square kilometers and consists of a substantial number of homes that may house more than 300,000 people.

According to the National Investment Commission, Al-Rafeel is expected to be completed be in ten years and is one of several significant housing and service projects that Iraq would carry out to address a post-war housing problem.

The National Investment Commission also claimed that the project will be divided into two parts, with the first phase concentrating on housing and services and the second phase including a sizable entertainment project akin to Fun City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Based in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, Saudi Al-Arifi Group is a specialized contracting company that has executed private and commercial construction projects throughout Saudi Arabia.