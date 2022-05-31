Iraq, Brazil discuss cooperation in defense, security

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi National Security Advisor, Qasim al-Araji, discussed on Monday the joint cooperation in fields of security and defense with the Brazilian Minister of Strategic Affairs, Flavio Augusto Rocha, during their meeting in Baghdad.

According to a statement issued by the office of the Iraqi National Security Advisor, the meeting was attended by a Brazilian delegation that included members of parliament and governmental officials in addition to the Brazilian ambassador to Iraq Luis Evaldo.

Both sides discussed ways to develop the bilateral relations between Iraq and Brazil through joint cooperation in fields of security and defense.

“Iraq’s national strategy depends on exchanging experiences with friendly countries. There is a good opportunity to cooperate with Brazil, and there is a will to strengthen this cooperation in a way that serves the interests of both countries. Iraq believes in the principle of non-interference, and the strength of Brazil lies in its neutrality,” Araji said during the meeting, according to Mawazin news.

“Because of its battle against ISIS, Iraq gained great experiences in combating terrorism, special operations and intelligence. Iraq fought on behalf of the world, and it is possible to benefit from its experiences in this field,” Araji explained.

The Iraqi National Security Advisor also stressed the importance that the international community should cooperate to dry up the financial, logistical and media sources of terrorism.

The Brazilian official expressed his country’s interest to expand the relations with Iraq. He also emphasized Brazil’s eagerness to transfer arms factories to Iraq to cooperate and exchange expertise between the two countries.