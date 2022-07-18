Iraq brings back its ambassador after firing RPG rocket in Lebanon

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs decided on Sunday to bring back its ambassador to Lebanon, Haider Al-Barrak, to Baghdad, after he appeared in pictures on social media carrying a RPG launcher in the Bekaa region in Lebanon.

According to activists, Barrak visited a Lebanese village and appeared in the middle of an armed group, and fired a RPG7 rocket.

After photos of Barrak with the armed group went viral and stirred up controversy, Barrak issued an explanatory statement.

“I accepted the invitation of leaders of tribes in Bekaa governorate in eastern Lebanon, and firing a RPG7 rocket is one of their customs,” according to Barrak explanatory statement.

Social media activists criticized the Iraqi ambassador to Lebanon and stressed that his actions have nothing to do with diplomacy, and are considered a bad model for the diplomatic and political work.