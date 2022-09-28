Iraq, Britain discuss operating direct flights

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Minister of Transport, Nasser Al-Shibli, discussed on Wednesday operating direct flights between Iraq and Britain with the British Ambassador to Iraq, Mark Bryson-Richardson.

A statement issued by the Iraqi Ministry of Transport mentioned that Al-Shibli received the British Ambassador and the commercial attaché in the ministry’s headquarters in Baghdad to discuss ways to enhance prospects for joint cooperation between the two countries.

The statement elaborated that the meeting addressed strengthening the relations between the two parties in the light of the developments in public transport, particularly in the field of air transport.

The two officials talked about the most important measures taken to lift the European ban on Iraqi airlines, the international standards and specifications, and operating direct flights between the two countries, according to the statement.

The statement revealed that both sides also discussed benefiting from the British expertise in the field of transport and developing the work according to the latest methods for the economic and commercial benefit of both parties.

Richardson and the British commercial attaché expressed great interest in establishing solid joint cooperation relations with Iraq in regards to transportation in its various forms for the benefit of both countries, the statement added.