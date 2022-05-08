Iraq concludes contracts to import US, French weapons

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi News Agency (INA) reported Sunday that the Ministry of Defense concluded contracts with the United States and France to import advanced weapons and to reinforce artillery, according to senior military commander.

The military commander added that the long-range artillery weapons have recently proven effectiveness in the fight against ISIS, and the import of new cannons is part of agreements with European countries.

INA report did not mention the types of weapons or any details regarding the contracts.

This comes after the Iraqi Intelligence Agency announced the arrest of ISIS leaders in a security operation in Baghdad.

“With accurate intelligence information and follow-up efforts lasted for several days, the Iraqi Federal Intelligence and Investigations Agency managed to arrest three serious terrorists belong to ISIS group,” the Iraqi Intelligence Agency explained in a statement.

The statement added that through initial investigations with the terrorists, they confessed that they carried out terrorist operations in al-Anbar governorate, led terrorist groups, and participated in several terrorist operations against Iraqi security forces and civilians before and after military liberation operation took place.