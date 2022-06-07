Iraq, Egypt, Jordan foreign ministers discuss economic, regional challenges

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fuad Hussein, received on Monday the Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sameh Shoukry, and the Jordanian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ayman Safadi, in Baghdad, to discuss economic, regional and international issues as well as the latest developments in the region, according to a press statement issued by the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The three officials held a meeting where they discussed ways to boost trilateral cooperation, in addition to the developments of the projects between the three countries.

Hussein, Shoukry and Safadi agreed to hold meetings continuously to face regional challenges and to strengthen the cooperation between their countries. They also addressed the situation in the region, and the common issues related to their countries.

The three ministers talked about the impact of the Russian-Ukrainian war on the countries of the region, its negative consequences on the world, and the importance of reaching effective solutions to stop the war.

Shoukry confirmed that his visit to Iraq is a good opportunity to enhance trilateral relations, explaining that the aim of the tripartite framework is to support Iraq in all fields. He also stressed his country’s stance to help Iraq restore its regional and international position.

The Egyptian Foreign Minister added that they are working to create a unified vision to face the challenges, indicating that the electricity project between the three countries reached advanced stages.

Safadi affirmed that Jordan supports Iraq to face the current challenges, and stressed that Iraq’s security is part of Jordan’s security.

The Jordanian Foreign Minister explained that Jordan keens on the security and stability of Iraq, and is eager to enhance cooperation between the three countries.

Safadi clarified that Jordan agreed with Iraq on an electricity project linking both countries, and the agreement will be activated next year. He also elaborated that a big percentage of the industrial city project completed.