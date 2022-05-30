Iraq Foreign Minister, Iranian Vice President discuss climate changes

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fuad Hussein, discussed on Sunday the climate changes and environmental challenges facing Iraq and Iran, during his meeting with the Iranian Vice President and Head of Department of Environment, Ali Salajegheh, in the headquarters of the Foreign Ministry in Baghdad.

The meeting was attended by the Minister of Agriculture, Muhammad Karim, Minister of Water Resources, Mahdi Rashid, and the Minister of Environment, Jassim al-Falahi.

During the meeting, both sides discussed climate change challenges facing the region, such as dust, drought, desertification, decline of biodiversity and ways to face these issues to reduce the effects of the climate change and to provide an environment suitable for humanity.

Hussein emphasized that climate changes do not affect a certain country, but it crosses borders. He also addressed water management between Iraq and Iran, and added that visits and meetings between the two countries will take place to discuss issues related to shared rivers and water.

Hussein stressed the need to continue and expand the dialogue to include other countries in the region, and to find effective solutions to water issues and to develop water resources to meet the needs of the two neighboring countries.

Salajegheh explained that the meeting is a good start for cooperation regarding the issue of dust storms, and a strategic opportunity to face the consequences of climate change.

Salajegheh added that both Iran and Iraq have experiences in sand dune stabilization, and indicated that cooperation will take place soon. He also revealed that the Iranian Minister of Energy will visit Iraq to discuss the dust issue.