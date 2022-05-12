Iraq, Germany discuss economy, activation of cooperation mechanisms

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fuad Hussein, met Wednesday with the German Minister of State at the Federal Foreign Office, Tobias Lindner, on the sidelines of the Ministerial Meeting of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS held in Marrakesh, Morocco, to discuss bilateral ties.

According to a press statement issued by the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday, the two officials discussed the prospects of improving bilateral relations to meet the aspirations of the two peoples.

Hussein emphasized his keenness to enhance bilateral cooperation with Berlin in different fields.

Both sides discussed the economic file and activating bilateral cooperation mechanisms to benefit both Iraq and Germany.

During the meeting, Hussein addressed the activities performed by the Iraqi political blocs to form a new government that achieves the aspirations of the Iraqi people in the near future.

Lindner confirmed Germany’s continued support to Iraq’s stability in the government’s new budget.

Both officials exchanged views of regional and international issues, including the crises facing the Middle East, the importance of providing successful political solutions, undertaking initiatives aiming to end the conflict, and achieving security and stability in this sensitive region of the world.