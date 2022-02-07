Iraq hosts 36th FAO regional conference

Baghdad (Iraqinews.com) – The 36th Session of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Regional Conference for the Near East and North Africa of the United Nations was hosted today in Baghdad.

The Prime Minister of Iraq, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi welcomed the attendees with: “I welcome you to Iraq, wishing this conference success in achieving its goals and objectives, and that it will be a springboard for further cooperation and partnership in the fields of food.”

The theme of this session was Recover and Restart: Innovations for better, greener and more resilient agri-food systems to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

During the conference, ministers of agriculture, partner organizations and senior officials of member countries met to address the regional challenges and priorities related to this topic in the Near East and North African region.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Iraq said in a statement: “The approval to hold the meeting in Baghdad is a clear indication of Baghdad’s return to its normal role by hosting international meetings at a high ministerial level and with the presence and participation of countries of the Near East and North Africa region.”

With over 30 countries in attendance, this is the first regional conference by FAO in Baghdad.