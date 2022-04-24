Iraq hosts fifth round of talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Several sources have reported that Iraq has hosted the fifth round of talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia on April 21. According to Russia’s Sputnik news agency, the talks in Baghdad were positive, and the two sides discussed regional and bilateral relations and security in the Gulf.

Hosted by Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, Saudi Director General of General Intelligence Directorate, Khalid bin Ali Al Humaidan, led the meeting for Saudi Arabia while Saeid Iravani, Iran’s Deputy Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Secretary, led the talks for Iran.