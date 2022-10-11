Iraq imports $12m of furniture from Egypt for the first 8m 2022

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – According to the Egyptian Furniture Export Council (EFEC), Egypt shipped furniture to Iraq for a total of $12 million from January to August 2022.

In the first eight months of 2022, Saudi Arabia contributed $60 million for purchasing furniture from Egypt, up from $51 million at the same time the year before.

The entire value of the United States and Sudan was $12 million apiece while Libya, Oman, and Palestine imported Egyptian furniture at a value of $8 million, $7 million, and $4 million.

The value of furniture exports to Egypt fell by 8% year over year to $170 million between January and August 2022.