Iraq, Iran sign first long-term electricity agreement

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iranian Minister of Energy, Ali Akbar Mehrabian, announced on Tuesday that the first long-term agreement with Iraq in the field of electricity has been signed, according to a statement cited by Fars News Agency (FNA).

Mehrabian mentioned that Iran is considered the largest electricity producer in the West Asia region, FNA added.

“The conclusion of long-term strategic agreements in the field of electricity is one of the most important diplomatic aspects for the current government which lead to positive results for Iran,” Mehrabian explained.

“According to international reports, Iran is the largest source of electricity production and distribution among West Asian countries, despite the slow progress in the development of the electricity industry during the past years,” Mehrabian added.

The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, announced last week that Iran expressed its readiness to send its Minister of Energy to Baghdad to discuss issues related to water and electricity, and to solve all outstanding problems between the two countries.

“During our visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran, we spoke about joint issues including the ones related to energy and water,” Al-Kadhimi said, according to a statement issued by the Prime Ministry press office.