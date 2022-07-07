Iraq, Italy discuss strengthening cooperation

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi President, Barham Salih, stressed on Thursday the importance of the Iraqi-Italian relations and the need to strengthen these relations, during his meeting with the Italian Ambassador to Iraq, Maurizio Greganti, in Al-Salam Palace in Baghdad, according to a press statement issued by the Iraqi Presidency.

The statement mentioned that Salih emphasized the importance of working to confront the challenges of terrorism, enhancing economic cooperation and focusing on environmental work.

Both Salih and Greganti confirmed the importance of the bilateral relations between Iraq and Italy particularly in the political, security, economic and cultural fields. They also talked about the necessity of enhancing the relations towards broader horizons to meet the aspirations of both countries.

The Iraqi President commended the role Italy plays in supporting Iraq in various fields, according to the statement.

Salih affirmed that the Iraqi-Italian relations are strong, and it must be strengthened through understandings and the work of concerned committees.