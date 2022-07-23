Iraq joins 2022 Arab Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign

Sharjah (IraqiNews.com) – The Jordan Breast Cancer Program (JBCP) and Friends Of Cancer Patients (FOCP), a UAE-based nonprofit, co-hosted a two-day workshop in Sharjah on July 21, bringing together representatives of cancer prevention and control organizations from across the Arab world in preparation for the 2022 Arab Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign.

Participants from Iraq, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Oman, Palestine, Morocco, Jordan, and Sudan convened to reveal tactics for the regional breast cancer awareness campaign, which will begin in October during International Breast Cancer Awareness Month.