Iraq joins the International Hydrographic Organization

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iraq has joined the International Hydrographic Organization (IHO) as the 96th official member state. Before joining, Iraq was part of IHO initiatives as an Associate Member and participated in the Regional Organization for the Protection of the Marine Environment (ROPME) Sea Area Hydrographic Commissions for various years.

Becoming a member is crucial for Iraq considering that the oil-driven nation is situated in the Gulf. Thus, Iraq’s ports, including Umm Qasr Port and Port of Basra, and oil & gas terminals are key shipping transports for the global oil market and trade partners.

Founded since 1921, the IHO is a worldwide organization that supports safety of navigation and the protection of the marine environment.