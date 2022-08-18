Iraq launches 5th phase of Operation Solid Will

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi authorities launched on Thursday the 5th phase of Operation Solid Will to pursue remnants of ISIS terrorist groups in the buffer zone with Kurdistan region, according to a statement of the Security Media Cell.

“Under the supervision of the Joint Operations Command, and after continuous meetings between the Iraqi federal forces and the (Kurdish) Peshmerga forces, the fifth phase of Operation Solid Will was launched Thursday morning in the border areas between the Kurdistan region and the federal authorities,” the statement mentioned.

“The continuous cooperation and coordination between the security forces had positive results in regards to pursuing the remnants of ISIS terrorists,” the statement added.

The Solid Will is a series of military operations launched by the Iraqi forces late last year with the aim of pursuing terrorists belong to ISIS groups.

The first four phases of the large-scale military operation resulted in arresting and killing dozens of ISIS terrorists including top leaders.

The areas separating the cities of the Kurdistan region and the federal authorities lack the presence of security forces, the thing that helps terrorists to hide, plan and launch attacks.