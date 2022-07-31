Iraq launches security operation to pursue ISIS terrorists in Salah Al-Din

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Popular Mobilization Forces in Iraq announced on Sunday the launch of a security operation in Albu Marmos island in Salah Al-Din governorate north of the capital, Baghdad, according to the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

A statement issued by the Popular Mobilization Forces mentioned that a joint force from the Iraqi army and Salah Al-Din Operations Command of the Popular Mobilization Forces carried out a security operation to search the island.

The joint force backed by the Iraqi Air Force launched the operation to pursue the remnants of ISIS terrorist group and destroy its hideouts in the island.

Iraq announced in December 2017 that it eliminated ISIS terrorists and imposed full control over all Iraqi territories, including the border with Syria, but some hiding ISIS terrorists are still active in some areas of the country.

More than three years after its military defeat in Iraq and Syria, ISIS is a downgraded threat thanks to the collective efforts of the U.S.-led global coalition that coalesced to defeat it along with Iraqi and Syrian partners, according to the United States Institute of Peace.

While the extremist group’s capacity has been drastically reduced and millions of people have returned home, ISIS has managed to continue attacks year after year despite no longer holding territory, the United States Institute of Peace mentioned.