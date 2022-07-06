Iraq mourns death of OPEC Secretary General Barkindo

Vienna (IraqiNews.com) – The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation reported that OPEC’s Secretary General Muhammad Sanusi Barkindo died in Nigeria. A veteran politician from Nigeria, Barkindo has led OPEC as its Secretary General since August 2016.

The Iraqi Ministry of Oil mourned the death of Secretary General Barkindo. “I extend my sincere condolencesto the ministers of OPEC countries, to the family and relatives of Barkindo and to the Nigerian people,” said Iraq’s Oil Minister, Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar Ismail.

“Barkindo was a friend of Iraq, keened to strengthen the role of OPEC in stabilizing global markets, and in facing the challenges that afflicted the oil sector and the global economy,” added Ismail.

Barkindo died at the age of 63.