Iraq parliament approves law criminalizing normalization with Israel

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi parliament unanimously approved a bill on Thursday criminalizing normalization with Israel, according to the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

The new law is applicable to all Iraqis as well as foreigners working in Iraq, and stipulates that who breaks the law will be subject to punishment that could reach death penalty.

The First Deputy Speaker of the Parliament, Hakim al-Zamili, posted a message on social media thanking members of the parliament for their historic stance towards voting on the law.

“This law which was unanimously voted by members of parliament represents a true reflection of the people’s will, and a brave national decision. It is a stance that is considered the first of its kind in the world in terms of criminalizing the relation with the Zionist entity (in reference to Israel),” Al-Zamili wrote in his message on social media.

Al-Zamili also called on Arab and Islamic parliaments to issue similar legislations that meet the aspirations of their people.

“The parliament is proceeding with the issuance of legislations that preserve Iraq’s security, support the interests of the people and enhance the development of the country,” Al-Zamili explained.

The new law aims to prevent the establishment of diplomatic, political, military, economic, cultural, or any other form of relations with Israel.

The law applies to Iraqis inside and outside Iraq, and to governments, parliaments, departments and institutions. The law also includes private companies, foreign companies and foreign investors working in Iraq.