Iraq participates in First Regional Conference on Cultural Property Protection

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Director of the Iraqi State Board of Antiquities and Heritage, Laith Majid Hussein, revealed on Tuesday that the Jordanian capital, Amman, is hosting the First Regional Conference on Cultural Property Protection, in which Iraq participates with an official delegation.

Hussein elaborated that the conference discussed strategies and practices related to the management of archaeological sites in the Arab world.

During his participation in the conference, Hussein delivered a speech on the future vision and challenges facing the antiquities sector in Iraq, ways to utilize all capabilities to maintain and renovate heritage buildings and monuments, the need to tighten control over abuses on archaeological sites, and to make changes in the Antiquities Law to preserve the cultural heritage.

Director-General of the Heritage Department of the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Antiquities, Iyad Kadhim, delivered a speech during the conference in which he talked about the protection and management of cultural heritage in Iraq through legislative and administrative frameworks.

The First Regional Conference on Cultural Property Protection brings together government officials from Egypt, Jordan, Iraq, Yemen, Algeria, Libya, Tunisia, Lebanon, Morocco and Palestine.

The conference consists of three parts taking place between August 2021 and December 2023. The first part of the conference took place virtually between August 10-12, 2021.

This is now being followed up with two in person workshops, the first of which is held in Jordan, between September 5-8, 2022, and the final conference will take place in late 2023 in Cairo, Egypt.