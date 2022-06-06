Iraq participates in regional forum on heritage protection in Beirut

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iraq, represented by the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Antiquities, participated in the activities of the Regional Forum on the Protection of Heritage and Cultural Property in Arab Countries in Times of Crisis took place in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, between June 3 and June 4.

The forum was held by the Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization (ALECSO) in cooperation with the Lebanese Ministry of Culture, and with the participation of several member Arab countries.

The activities of the forum started with a speech of the Lebanese Minister of Culture, Muhammad al-Murtada, in which he emphasized the importance of cooperation and interaction between Arab countries and international organizations to protect the heritage, and participate in restoration of cultural properties damaged because of wars and natural factors.

Undersecretary of the Iraqi Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Antiquities, Qasim Taher Al-Sudani, stressed the importance of participating in such forums to exchange experiences regarding the protection of heritage and cultural properties in Arab countries that suffer from wars, disasters or natural crises.

Sudani also confirmed the importance of benefiting from the support and expertise of Arab and international organizations in terms of the restoration of archaeological sites damaged by ISIS terrorists, the renovation of cultural properties and ancient manuscripts, and the development of libraries’ work.

Sudani, during his meeting with the Lebanese Minister of Culture, confirmed that both Iraq and Lebanon need Arab and international support and coordination to recover smuggled artifacts, and to move forward with the restoration of archaeological sites in Iraq damaged because of ISIS destructive actions, and also the catastrophic destruction of the port of Beirut.

Sudani attended a celebration of the 80th anniversary of the Lebanese National Museum, with the Lebanese Minister of Culture, the participating Arab delegations, donors participated in reviving this museum and public figures concerned with culture.