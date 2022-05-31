Iraq President assures the need to combat terrorism, climate change risks

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi President, Barham Salih, stressed on Tuesday the importance of combating terrorism and risks of climate change, during his meeting with the British ambassador to Iraq, Mark Bryson-Richardson in Baghdad, according to a press statement issued by the Iraqi Presidency.

According to the statement, Salih and Richardson discussed the strong relations between the two countries, and the need to strengthen the ties to face joint challenges represented in the fight against terrorism, and fluctuations of economic conditions.

In addition to their discussion about the regional and international issues of common interest, both Salih and Richardson also talked about the cooperation in the fight against corruption, ways to protect the environment and to face the risks of climate change.

Both sides stressed the need to support dialogue to end crises, ease tensions surrounding the region, and take steps that would enhance regional peace and stability.