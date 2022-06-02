Iraq President discusses political, security issues with UN Special Representative

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi President, Barham Salih, discussed on Wednesday the overall political, security and economic developments with the Special Representative for Iraq of the United Nations Secretary-General, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, during a meeting in Al-Salam Palace in Baghdad.

According to a press statement issued by the Iraqi Presidency, both Salih and Plasschaert confirmed the need to enhance stability in terms in security, the importance of pursuing remaining members of terrorist groups that try to destabilize public peace of citizens in some areas of Iraq.

The two sides also talked about the importance of supporting the political dialogue in order to end the current political impasse, and to take the challenges facing the country into consideration.

Salih and Plasschaert also stressed the need to support national unity, address outstanding issues responsibly and to meet the needs of the Iraqi people by solving the political issues as the political parties in Iraq are still not able to reach an agreement to form a government and elect a president.