Iraq qualifies for AFC U-23 Championship quarter-finals

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi and Australian teams qualified on Wednesday for the quarter-finals of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Under 23 held in Uzbekistan from January 6 till January 24, 2022.

The Iraqi team won its Kuwaiti counterpart 3-1, and the Australian team won the Jordanian team 1-0 in the final round of Group B matches.

Turkmenistan team and Uzbekistan team also qualified for the quarter-finals of Group A, after Turkmenistan team tied 2-2 with the Qatari team, and scores of Uzbekistan team and the Iranian team were tied at 3-3.

In Group B, the Australian team raised its score to seven points to become on top of the group after its victory over the Jordanian team, while the Iraqi team raised its score to five points to come in the second place after Australia.

While the Iraqi and Australian teams made their way to the quarter-finals in Group B, the Jordanian team officially left the tournament after its score became four points only to become in the third place.

The Australian team will play against Turkmenistan team, while the Iraqi team will play against the Uzbek team in the quarter-finals next Saturday.

The Iraqi national under-23 football team represents Iraq in international under-23 football, Olympic Games and at the Asian games. The team is controlled by Iraq Football Association (IFA), the governing body for football in Iraq.

The Iraqi Olympic team reached the fourth place in the 2004 Olympic Games held in Greece, won the silver medal in the 2006 Asian Games held in Qatar, and won the bronze medal in the 2014 Asian Games held in South Korea.