Iraq receives 11 medals in World Kickboxing Club Championship

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The National Olympic Committee of Iraq announced Monday the medals Iraq won in the 7th International Open Kickboxing World Cup held in Istanbul between 12-15 May, according to Al-Maalomah news.

“Iraq’s players achieved 11 medals in World Kickboxing Club Championship completed on Sunday,” the Iraqi National Olympic Committee mentioned in a press statement.

The medals Iraqi club players won varied between three gold medals, two silver medals and six bronze medals.

Eight Iraqi clubs participated in the championship where 43 countries participated. The clubs participated are Al-Hudood Sports Club, Al-Hasanain, Sports Club, Salahaddin Sports Club, Al-Sehha Sports Club, Samarra Sporting Club, Ghaz Al-Janoub sports club, Al-Kufa sports club and Al-Salam Sports Club.

According to the Iraqi News Agency (INA), Al-Salam Sports Club’s player, Ali Rahim, won a bronze medal in the 7th International Open Kickboxing World Cup.

“Ali Rahim raised the Iraqi flag in the international event after participating in three matches where he presented a wonderful technical level,” Al-Salam Sports Club kickboxing coach, Mohamed Dawoud, said in a statement to INA.