Iraq requests bids to build water dam in the Shatt Al-Arab River

Basra (IraqiNews.com) – Three international businesses have been asked to bid on the construction of a water dam in Iraq’s Shatt Al-Arab River.

According to the Aliqtisad News Network, the Water Resources Ministry requested proposals from Energoprojekt of Serbia, Hydronova of Italy, and the Dutch Deltares Company.

The Iraqi cabinet granted about $3.7 million for project research earlier this year and directed the Ministry to finish all studies connected to the project, which is meant to manage water flow near the oil city of Basra.