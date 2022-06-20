Iraq, Saudi Arabia to inscribe Zubaydah route on the UNESCO’s World Heritage List

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Director of the State Board of Antiquities and Heritage (SBAH), Laith Majid Hussein, chaired an online meeting between Iraq and Saudi Arabia to inscribe the ancient pilgrimage route, known as ‘Darb Zubaydah’ (Zubaydah route) on the UNESCO’s World Heritage List.

Hussein explained that the online meeting was held between team members from both countries on Thursday to inscribe the ancient pilgrimage route, known as ‘Darb Zubaydah’ (Zubaydah route), on the UNESCO’s World Heritage List as a cross-border heritage site.

Hussein elaborated that the meeting is based on the future vision of the Iraqi Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Antiquities which aims to enhance the cooperation and cultural communication to preserve the Iraqi, Arab and Islamic heritage.

The meeting attended by the Director of the State Board of Antiquities and Heritage (SBAH) Laith Majid Hussein along with other Iraqi and Saudi officials. Photo: Iraqi News

According to Hussein, the meeting also comes within coordination framework between the Republic of Iraq and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to preserve the world heritage in the region.

Attendees included directors of the Investigations and Excavations Directorate and the Heritage Directorate in addition to employees in different specializations in the SBAH.

Hussein, in his speech, explained that Iraq, represented by the Minister of Culture, Tourism and Antiquities, Hassan Nazim, supports this important project. He also expressed gratitude for the cooperation of the Saudi partners in this project.

Hussein explained that the meeting included a presentation of work and administrative plans proposed by the advisory supportive team, in addition to schedule of future meetings and requirements needed for work success.