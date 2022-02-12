Iraq seeks to diversify gas supply in potential deal with Qatar

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Earlier this week, Iraq’s Minister of Electricity, Adel Karim, met with Qatar’s Minister of State for Energy Affairs, Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi to discuss about the energy industry and ways to improve bipartisan relations between the two countries including the supply of Qatari gas to Iraq.

In order to improve electricity throughout Iraq, the government has been looking to diversify its need for the supply of gas outside of Iran. Seeking new partnerships such as Qatar would not hurt improving those chances as Qatar happens to be one of the largest gas exporters in the world.