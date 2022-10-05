Iraq shows readiness to support flood victims in Pakistan

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Secretary-General of the Iraqi Council of Ministers, Hamid Al-Ghazi, emphasized on Tuesday Iraq’s readiness to provide the necessary humanitarian support to the Pakistani people affected by the floods hitting Pakistan since the middle of June, according to a press statement issued by the General Secretariat for the Council of Ministers.

Al-Ghazi statements took place during his meeting with the Pakistani Ambassador to Iraq, Ahmed Amjad Ali.

The statement mentioned that Al-Ghazi offered the condolences of the government and people of Iraq to the government and people of Pakistan, and to the families of the victims of the recent floods that hit cities in Pakistan.

Al-Ghazi stressed the Iraqi government’s willingness to provide humanitarian support to the Pakistani people, the statement added.

A series of extreme floods has utterly devastated the South Asian nation, which is home to some 225 million people, washing away roads and buildings, destroying farms, and stranding hundreds of thousands, according to Vox News.

Pakistani government officials said in August that the death toll exceeded one thousand and water had inundated as much as a third of the country, Vox News added.

In regards to the Pakistani citizens who participated in the visit of Imam Hussein and are still stuck inside Iraq due to procedural mistakes committed by tourism companies, Al-Ghazi directed the concerned authorities in Iraq to grant these Pakistani citizens the permission to leave Iraq and return to their homes safely.

The Pakistani ambassador thanked the Iraqi government and the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers for their cooperation with the Pakistani embassy in Baghdad to solve the problem of stranded Pakistani citizens.

Ali also expressed his appreciation for the measures taken by the Iraqi Ministry of Interior to facilitate the entry of the Pakistani visitors.