Iraq signs entry visa exemption agreement with China

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Spokesperson of the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ahmed Al-Sahaf, announced that Baghdad signed an important agreement with Beijing, on Monday, to grant exemptions from entry visa between both countries for specific groups of people.

“An agreement has been signed to exempt holders of Service Passport, Diplomatic Passport and Special Passport from the entry visa between Iraq and China,” Sahaf said.

“The agreement was signed by the Senior Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nizar Al-Khairallah, and the Chinese Ambassador to Iraq, Cui Wei,” Sahaf elaborated.

“The agreement will then be ratified by the Iraqi Parliament in preparation for entry into force of the agreement,” Sahaf clarified.

The agreement reflects the eagerness of the Iraq government to develop the relations with China in various fields. It enhances the common and strategic interests between the two countries, especially in sectors of energy, industry, health, cultural exchange and education.

Sahaf explained that this agreement will have a positive impact on traders, investors and businessmen as it will facilitate their work and will help in boosting the economies of both countries.