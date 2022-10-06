Iraq Stock Exchange announces October’s first week trading indicators

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraq Stock Exchange announced on Thursday the trading indicators for the first week of October, according to the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

The Iraq Stock Exchange mentioned in a statement that it organized four trading sessions during the current week, from Sunday, October 2, to Thursday, October 6, INA mentioned.

The trading session for Monday, October 3, was not held because it coincided with the Iraqi National Day official holiday.

The statement clarified that the traded shares during this week exceeded nine billion shares, and the value of the traded shares exceeded four billion Iraqi dinars (nearly 2.74 million USD), INA reported.

The statement elaborated that the trading index for the first session of the week closed at 603.33 points, and at the end of the week it closed at 603.48 points, achieving an increase of 0.02 percent compared to the first session, according to INA.

More than 2400 sale and purchase contracts were concluded on shares of companies listed in the Iraq Stock Exchange in the same period, INA added.