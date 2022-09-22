Iraq Stock Exchange index declines in September’s third week

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraq Stock Exchange announced on Thursday the trading indicators for the third week of September, according to the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

The Iraq Stock Exchange mentioned in a statement that it organized four trading sessions during the current week, from Monday, September 19, to Thursday, September 22, INA mentioned.

The trading session for Sunday, September 18, was not held because it coincided with an official holiday.

The statement clarified that the traded shares exceeded 31 billion shares, and the value of the traded shares exceeded eight billion Iraqi dinars (more than 5,48 million USD), INA reported.

The statement elaborated that the trading index for the first session of the week closed at 595.25 points, and at the end of the week it closed at 594.20 points, representing a decrease of 0.18 percent compared to the first session, according to INA.

More than 2200 sale and purchase contracts were concluded on shares of companies listed in the Iraq Stock Exchange in the same period, INA added.