Iraq to be paralyzed by dust, institutions disrupted

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The General Secretariat for the Council of Ministries announced on Sunday that work in the country’s governmental institutions will be suspended on Monday because of the bad weather conditions.

According to the Iraqi News Agency (INA), the Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, directed to suspend work in all governmental institutions except health, security and service departments due to the bad weather conditions and expectations that a strong dust storm will hit several places in the Iraq.

The new dust storm comes a week after a similar storm hit Iraq and neighboring countries including Kuwait and Iran.

Since last April, eight similar dust storms hit the country that suffers from scarcity of rains, desertification and terrible drought caused by climate change.

The dust storm hit the country last week significantly disrupted public life in many Iraqi cities, including Baghdad, where schools and airports were closed and hospitals received dozens of people suffering from suffocation and respiratory problems.

Meanwhile, health authorities and other concerned departments in Iraq are preparing for the new dust storm.