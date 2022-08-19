Iraq to construct complex featuring Carrefour in Baghdad

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The National Investment Commission (NIC) recently announced the laying of the foundation stone for the largest commercial complex in Bismayah, southeast Baghdad.

With a building area of ​​more than 120,000 square meters, the shopping complex will be built by international firms and will feature Carrefour.

“The National Investment Authority, with continuous follow-up by the Chairman of the NIC, Suha Daoud Najjar, is working to provide the requirements of modern housing in the city of Bismayah by attracting international companies to set up projects, service and commercial in accordance with the latest standards,” said Haider Hamada, Director of Relations and Information.