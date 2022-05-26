Iraq to increase Rumaila oil field production to 1.7 million barrels per day

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Ministry of Oil announced on Thursday that discussions are ongoing to increase the production of Rumaila oil field to 1.7 million barrels per day, according to the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

According to a statement of the Iraqi Oil Ministry, Minister of Oil, Ihsan Abdul Jabbar Ismail, met with the CEO of British Petroleum (BP), Bernard Looney, in the British capital, London.

The statement mentioned that both officials discussed mechanisms to support development plans for the super-giant oil field of Rumaila, located in southern Iraq, approximately 20 miles (32 km) from the Kuwaiti borders, to reach a peak production of 1.7 million barrels per day.

The Iraqi Ministry of Oil explained that assistance and support programs provided by the world’s energy giant were discussed to benefit from the gas associated with oil operations in Rmaila oil field.

The available quantities of the associated gas will contribute to the support of energy sector, maximize national returns, and achieve requirements that preserve environment and public health.

Both officials also discussed cooperation opportunities related to clean energy sector.