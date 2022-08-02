Iraq to participate in Karate World Championship

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Karate Federation announced on Tuesday that it will participate in the karate World Championship which will be held in Turkey in October 25, according to the statement of the president of the Iraqi Karate Federation, Adel Eidan.

Eidan mentioned that the youth teams are currently camping in the city of Sulaymaniyah, and the under-21 team is scheduled to join them where training continues until the start of the tournament, according to the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

Eidan revealed that the training is led by Egyptian coaches Mustafa Al-Attal and Sayed Muhammad, as the Egyptians are advanced in this sport, and they are the champions of Africa and the world.

“Our ambition is to be in the first position in the upcoming championships,” Eidan told Al Sabaah newspaper.

Regarding Iraq’s absence from the Arab Championship concluded on Monday in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, Eidan explained that the Iraqi Karate Federation was invited to participate in the championship, but due to lack of funds, the Iraqi teams were not able to participate in the event.

“These repeated absences of the Iraqi teams will negatively affect our position in the Arab world, and we hope that the specialists in the Ministry of Youth and the Olympic Committee will address these issues in the future,” Eidan indicated.