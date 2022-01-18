Iraq to receive rare artifacts dating back to ancient Mesopotamia

Los Angeles (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi government is set to receive on January 20th, 2022, two stolen artifacts that were seized by American authorities. A handover celebration will take place at the Consulate General of the Republic of Iraq in Los Angeles, California.

According to Dr. Ahmed Al-Sahhaf, Spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the artifacts are over 4,000 years old. One of the artifacts is a cuneiform tablet that goes back to the ancient Sumerian city of Ur while the second piece is a rare cuneiform pamphlet from the Babylon Empire.

In cooperation with Iraqi officials, authorities in the United States have confiscated Iraqi artifacts that have been illegally traded and returned them to the motherland.