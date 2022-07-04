Iraq to refurbish 24 aircrafts to re-enter service

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Air Force Command announced on Monday that it is working to refurbish 24 T-50 jets to return them to service within two years, and explained the features of these jets, according to the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

The Commander of the Air Force, General Shihab Jahid, in a statement to INA, elaborated that there are 24 Korean-made T-50 aircrafts of the fourth generation (Plus) which are the closest to the aircrafts of the fifth generation.

Jahid indicated that these high-tech aircrafts were purchased from South Korea about 9 years ago.

Jahid clarified that the priority of the Air Force Command is to refurbish these aircraft to re-enter the service, especially since they are of high accuracy and enjoy modern technology.

“The Iraqi Air Force needs to have these aircrafts to carry out tasks related to securing the airspace of Iraq,” Jahid stated.

“With the planning and support of the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, the Minister of Defense and the Chief of Staff of the Iraqi Army, this plane is being refurbished with immense efforts in a short period of time,” Jahid added.

The Commander of the Iraqi Air Force confirmed the success of the first phase of the refurbishment plan as three aircrafts fully returned to service. He added that eight aircrafts are expected to re-enter the service during the current year, the refurbishment of another eight jets will take place next year, and another eight will re-enter the service in 2024.