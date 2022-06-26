Iraq to start producing 1000 megawatts from solar energy

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Ministry of Electricity announced on Sunday it will start producing 1000 megawatts from solar energy through a project implemented in four governorates, according to the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

“According to the contract signed with the Emirati company, Masdar, the electricity that will be produced from the solar energy will be 1000 megawatts,” the spokesperson of the Ministry of Electricity, Ahmed Musa, explained.

Musa elaborated that the ministry discussed the technical specifications, the economic feasibility and the period in which the work will be completed. He added that the project will take two to three years to be completed.

Musa indicated that the ministry previously signed contracts with French, Chinese and Norwegian companies to produce 7500 megawatts from solar energy.

The solar power plants in the first stage of the project will produce 100 megawatts in Maysan governorate, 450 megawatts in Dhi Qar governorate, 100 megawatts in Nineveh governorate, and 350 megawatts in Al-Anbar governorate.