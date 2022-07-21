Iraq to submit complaint to UN Security Council after Turkish bombing

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, chaired on Wednesday an emergency meeting of the Ministerial Council for National Security, and directed to submit an urgent complaint to the UN Security Council regarding the Turkish bombing of Dohuk governorate, according to the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

The Iraqi National Security Council (INSC) condemned the brutal Turkish attack that targeted civilians in a tourist resort in Dohuk governorate.

The INSC confirmed that the Turkish side disregards the continuing Iraqi demands to stop violations against Iraq’s sovereignty and the security of its citizens, and disrespects the principle of good neighborliness.

After discussing the repercussions of the attack, the Iraqi cabinet directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to prepare a complete report of the repeated Turkish violations against the Iraqi sovereignty and the security of Iraqis to submit an urgent complaint to the UN Security Council.

The Iraqi cabinet also requested the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to summon the Turkish ambassador to Iraq to officially inform him about Baghdad’s condemnation, to bring the Iraqi Chargé d’Affairs from Ankara for consultation, and to suspend sending a new ambassador to Turkey.

The cabinet directed the Joint Operations Command to submit a report on the situation on the Iraqi-Turkish border, take all necessary measures to defend Iraq’s sovereignty, and coordinate with Kurdistan regional government to take decisive measures to prevent violations.