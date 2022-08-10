Iraqi actress to sue The Economist for publishing her photo in obesity report

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi actress, Enas Taleb, announced on Tuesday that she is going to sue the British magazine, The Economist, for publishing her picture in a report on obesity.

The Economist is a weekly magazine that focuses on current affairs, international business, politics, technology, and culture.

“The magazine used my picture in a context offensive to women in general and to me in particular, as an actress and an influential public figure,” Taleb said.

“My published photo was taken while I was on stage at a public event, and this leads me to a question: How did the magazine link a woman standing on stage to express the oppressed Arab woman to its report on obesity,” Taleb stated.

“The magazine made a big mistake as it published a picture of an Iraqi star who was able to overcome many challenges and difficulties to become a successful actress. The picture has nothing to do with the report at all, and I do not consider myself oppressed or socially constrained in the way The Economist presented me,” Taleb elaborated.

“In general, there is an attempt to distort and abuse Iraqi and Arab women,” Taleb mentioned.

A picture of the Iraqi actress Enas Taleb was published in a report by the British magazine, The Economist, addressing obesity in the Arab world.