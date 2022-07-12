Iraqi Air Force able to support security units, secure borders

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Commander of the Iraqi Air Force, Shihab Jahid, confirmed on Tuesday that the Iraqi air fleet is sufficient to accomplish its basic tasks, support security forces and secure the borders, but there is a need for advanced equipment to be able to detect violations at the Iraqi borders, according to the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

“The number of aircrafts in the Iraqi fleet is enough for combat, reconnaissance and transport missions. The Iraqi Air Force is able to perform the basic tasks represented in the protection of the land and airspace of Iraq,” Jahid said.

“There are common challenges between the Air Force and Air Defense. In all countries of the world and all air defense systems, certain factors and infrastructure must be available to protect the homeland,” Jahid explained.

“The Air Force needs modern and advanced equipment for the purpose of securing the main task represented in detecting violations, if occurred, at the borders with neighboring countries,” Jahid elaborated.

“The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, the Minister of Defence and the Army Chief of Staff prioritize and support the Air Force, and there is a real intention to raise the level of the Air Force’s combat capability to be able to perform the required tasks,” Jahid clarified.

In regards to the role of the international coalition, Jahid mentioned that the Iraqi Air Force supports the coalition forces in some of their missions. He added that the Air Force Command is able to provide air support for any mission within the Iraqi airspace.