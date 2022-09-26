Iraqi Air Force destroys terrorist den in Hamrin Mountains

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Security Media Cell (ISMC) announced on Sunday the destruction of a den where terrorist elements were hiding in Hamrin Mountains in northern Iraq, according to the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

A statement issued by the ISMC mentioned that the Iraqi Directorate of General Military Intelligence (DGMI), in coordination with the Joint Operations Command, monitored the movements of ISIS terrorists near Hamrin Lake in Diyala governorate.

The statement elaborated that the Iraqi Air Force was provided with this information before its carries out two air strikes by F-16 fighter jets targeting the terrorist den and killing ISIS elements.

A security force went to the targeted den to inspect the place after the air strikes took place, according to the statement.

The Iraqi National Security Service announced two weeks ago it arrested 24 suspects belong to terrorist groups in six Iraqi governorates.

In September 10, the ISMC announced that seven terrorists belong to ISIS group were killed in an air strike in Anbar governorate in western Iraq.

In September 4, The Iraqi National Intelligence Service (INIS) announced the killing of a prominent ISIS leader and two of his associates in an air strike in Kirkuk governorate.

In December 2017, Iraq announced it eliminated ISIS terrorists and imposed full control over all Iraqi territories, including the border with Syria, but some hiding ISIS terrorists are still active in some areas of the country.