Iraqi Anti-Human Trafficking reveals human testicle price 80 thousand USD

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Ministry of Interior arrested on Thursday suspects involved in sales of human organs between Iraq and Ukraine.

The Iraqi Ministry of Interior issued a statement in which it mentioned that the human organ was a human testicle, and the deal was 80 thousand USD.

In a televised interview, director of the Anti-Human Trafficking Investigation Authority in Al-Karkh area in western Baghdad, Wissam Nassif Al-Zubaidi, said that the price of a testicle outside Iraq is 80 thousand USD and the price of a kidney is 33 thousand USD.

Zubaidi explained that the human organ trafficking is focused on the sale of kidneys, confirming that the Anti-Human Trafficking Investigation Authority arrested suspects involved in sales of testicles between Iraq and Ukraine.

Zubaidi pointed out that organ trafficking is widespread in every hospital that performs organ transplants.

Zubaidi also asserted that the Ministry of Interior combats trafficking of human organs, adding that arrests of gangs involved in human organ trafficking have recently increased.