Iraqi army arrests five ISIS terrorists

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi armed forces arrested five terrorists belong to ISIS group in Baghdad and Anbar governorates, according to the state news agency (INA).

“According to directives from the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, the Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service (ICTS) carried out a series of precise qualitative operations targeting active members of ISIS terrorist group,” the spokesperson for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Yahya Rasoul, said in a statement.

“According to intelligence information, the ICTS carried out operations in the governorates of Baghdad and Anbar. The operations resulted in the arrest of five terrorists, one of them is specialized in recruitment and spreading the extremism ideology,” Rasoul explained.

“The qualitative operations of the ICTS paralyze the movements of the remnants of ISIS terrorists and thwart their plans,” Rasoul added.

Iraq announced in December 2017 that it eliminated ISIS terrorists and imposed full control over all Iraqi territories, including the border with Syria, but some hiding ISIS terrorists are still active in some areas of the country.

The Iraqi authorities announced a few days ago it launched the 5th phase of Operation Solid Will to pursue remnants of ISIS terrorist groups in the buffer zone with Kurdistan region.

The Solid Will is a series of military operations launched by the Iraqi forces late last year with the aim of pursuing the remaining terrorists of ISIS.