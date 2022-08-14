Iraqi army commends France’s support in fighting ISIS

Baghdad (IraiNews.com) – The Iraqi army commended on Sunday the support provided by France in the fight against ISIS terrorist groups, according to the statement of the Iraqi Ministry of Defence cited by the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

The statement mentioned that the Chief of Staff of the Iraqi Army, Lieutenant General Abdul Amir Rashid Yarallah, received in his office the new French military attaché, and the former French military attaché in Iraq.

Yarallah confirmed that the military cooperation between the two countries, Iraq and France, is deep and strong, according to the statement.

Yarallah also valued the great role Paris played within the international coalition in standing with Iraq and the Iraqi people in their fight against ISIS by providing logistical support and the necessary expertise to the Iraqi army, the statement mentioned.

The statement mentioned that Yarallah thanked the former French military attaché, whose duties in Iraq ended, for his efforts in promoting joint cooperation between the two countries.