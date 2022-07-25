Iraqi army discusses cooperation with NATO mission

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Chief of Staff of the Iraqi Army, Lieutenant General Abdul Amir Rashid Yarallah, discussed on Monday three topics with the commander of NATO Mission in Iraq, Giovanni Iannucci, according to the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

Both military officials discussed cooperation and coordination frameworks in terms of training, arming and providing expertise to develop the capabilities of the Iraqi army, according to a statement issued by the Iraqi Ministry of Defence.

The Iraqi Ministry of Defence announced last month it signed a memorandum of understanding with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) mission in Iraq.

A statement issued by the Defence Ministry mentioned that the memorandum of understanding aims to support and develop the logistical system of the Iraqi armed forces and build their capabilities at all levels.

The memorandum of understanding also aims to continue cooperation between the two sides, and let Iraq catch up with the countries under NATO umbrella, to provide the Iraqi military institution with advanced technology that raises the capabilities and combat readiness of the Iraqi army, according to the statement.

The Ministry of Defence indicated that the memorandum of understanding was preceded by long stages of continuous meetings lasted for a year before it was signed.