Iraqi army regains control of Sinjar

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi army announced Tuesday regaining control of Sinjar town in northern Iraqi governorate of Nineveh months after the control of militants belong to Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) and Sinjar Resistance Units.

According to AFP, Sinjar witnessed Monday battles between the Iraqi army and Yazidi militants belong to the anti-Turkish PKK in which an Iraqi soldier was killed, two others were injured, and 13 militants from Sinjar Resistance Units were killed.

Sinjar, the stronghold of the Yazidi minority in Iraq, has been witnessing intermittent battles between the Iraqi army and Sinjar Resistance Units from time to time. The fights were erupted Sunday evening and continued until Monday with each party accusing the other starting it.



The Joint Operations Command (JOC) of the Iraqi armed forces confirmed Tuesday that militants no longer exist in the town of Sinjar. They also confirmed re-imposing Iraqi laws in the town months after the control of militants over the town.

An Iraqi military delegation visited Sinjar Tuesday to inspect the security situation and to check the work a day after the Iraqi forces imposed the rule of law and eliminated all manifestations of carrying arms illegally.

In a press statement, a police officer in Nineveh governorate explained that a military delegation headed by Deputy Commander of Joint Operations Command, General Abdul Amir Al-Shammari arrived in Sinjar accompanied by security leaders. He added that the aim of the visit is to check the security situations after the clashes.