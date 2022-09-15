Iraqi authorities reopen closed roads in Baghdad

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi authorities announced on Thursday the reopening of closed roads in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, and the removal of concrete barricades, according to a statement issued by the Iraqi Security Media Cell (ISMC).

The statement elaborated that Baghdad Operations Commander ordered the reopening of all streets that were closed in the capital.

According to the directives of Baghdad Operations Commander, the engineering staff of the concerned authorities began removing the concrete barricades in conjunction with the departure of Shia Muslims heading to the holy city of Karbala to commemorate the death of Prophet Muhammad’s grandson, Al-Hussain ibn Ali, the statement mentioned.

The ISMC confirmed that the traffic on both sides of Karkh and Rusafa is running smoothly in order to facilitate the return of Shia Muslims from their visit.

The Iraqi capital witnessed recently protests that reached the Green Zone where protesters broke into some state institutions including the Parliament.

The Shiite leader, Muqtada al-Sadr, called on the protesters to leave their places and end the protests, and consequently, the protests stopped.