Iraqi Basketball Association to participate in Arab Club Basketball Championship

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Arab Basketball Federation announced on Wednesday the teams participating in the 2022 Men’s Club Championship, according to statement reported by Mawazin News.

The Arab Basketball Federation announced the participation of 13 Arab clubs so far in the 34th season of the Arab Club Basketball Championship which will be held in Kuwait.

The statement mentioned that the participating clubs are Dijla University Sport Club from Iraq, Kuwait Sporting Club from Kuwait, Al Jahra Sporting Club from Kuwait, Al Sadd Sports Club from Qatar, Al Ahly Sporting Club from Egypt, Al Ittihad Alexandria Club from Egypt, Al-Minaa Sports Club from Yemen, Beirut Basketball Club from Lebanon, Union Sportive Monastirienne from Tunisia, Al-Ahly Sports Club in Libya, Al-Ittihad Sports Club Aleppo from Syria, Al-Bashaer Sports Club from Oman and Widad Adabi Boufarik from Algeria.

The tournament will start on October 5 and will last until October 15.

Dijla University Sport Club is one of the newer clubs in Iraq, participated for the first time in the Premier League last season and managed to achieve third place after Al-Naft Sport Club, the defending champion, and Al-Shorta Sports Club, the runner-up.

The Arab Basketball Federation also confirmed on Wednesday that the Arab Women’s Club Championship will be held in Tunisia from September 20 to September 28.